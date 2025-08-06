Park City has a new hockey team: The Utah Outliers

The Utah Outliers are a U-20 Tier II junior hockey team, the highest level of amateur hockey in North America. Games Operations Manger Bill McCloud said the team is made up of driven 17- to 20-year-old athletes.

“They're elite athletes from all over the world. They're training their whole lives to become either collegiate athletes or professional athletes,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 5. “Our program is designed to help them kind of springboard into those avenues.”

After nine years at the Acord Ice Center in West Valley, Utah, the Outliers are moving to Park City for the team's 10th anniversary season.

The team is partnering with Black Rock Mountain Resort to build a new arena on resort grounds. The new arena will accommodate 2,000 fans and feature a two-story training facility.

“We're excited to play for the fans here in Park City, and it's going to be amazing,” McCloud said. “It's kind of reminiscent of college hockey a little bit. Really fast, young hockey players, lots of energy, some fights.”

The club is aiming for a fourth consecutive United States Premier Hockey League Mountain Division title this year.

McCloud said Park City area families can help the team by hosting athletes. Since the athletes come from around the globe, he said it’s vital for players to have a home away from home.

“We really look for families that are wanting to not just give us a room in their home, but like, include our players in their family activities and family dinner and ‘how was your day’ and things along those lines,” he said. “One of the things I found is when we find homes like that, it really makes our players more successful.”

McCloud said he’s hosted over 27 players and loves it.

“These boys do chores. They help around the house. They're big brothers,” he said.

McCloud said the team is still developing its schedule, but it will play its first games in October.