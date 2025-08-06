Zegarra leads fundraising take in Park City Council race
The eight candidates running for Park City Council have filed financial disclosures, providing the public with a glimpse at the scope of their campaign operations.
Out of the eight Park City Council candidates, Danny Glasser has spent the most so far, with over $17,000 going towards marketing and materials like shirts and door hangers. Glasser has contributed over $10,000 of his own money into the campaign.
John Kenworthy has spent over $11,000, primarily his own money, with most for advertisements in The Park Record.
Diego Zegarra has the largest fundraising haul, with over $25,000 in contributions. He’s also outpaced the rest of the field in number of donors.
Beth Armstrong, Molly Miller, incumbent Tana Toly and Glasser have each raised over $5,000.
So far, incumbent Jeremy Rubell and Ian Hartley are the only two candidates running self-funded campaigns.
Park City Mayor Nann Worel and her husband Mike have donated to three candidates: Miller, Glasser and Toly.
The primary election Aug. 12 will reduce the number of city council candidates to four. Parkites will elect two council members in the general election Nov. 4.
The two mayoral candidates did not have to file financial disclosures at this time, because a primary election isn’t necessary.
Full details on the financial disclosures are below:
Diego Zegarra
Contributions: $25,930.05
Expenditures: $9,977.81, including yard signs, shirts, food and drinks for events
Remaining balance: $15,902.24
Notable donors: Former Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and Thea Leonard — $500
Former Park City Council member Tim Henney — $100
Jeremy Rubell
Contributions: $1,396.60 (self-funded)
Expenditures: $1,396.60, including website management and yard signs
Not accepting campaign donations at this time
Beth Armstrong
Contributions: $5,500
Expenditures: $1,345.16, including yard signs and banners
Remaining balance: $4,155
Notable donors: Developer Gary Crandall – $1,000
Molly Miller
Contributions: $6,838.24
Expenditures: $4,345.69, including mailers and yard signs
Remaining balance: $2,492.55
Notable donors: Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Mike Worel– $105.50
Park City School Board President Meredith Reed – $53.04
Former Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber – $60 in-kind
Former Summit County Councilmember Glenn Wright – $105.75
Former Park City Mayor Brad Olch – $50
John “J.K.” Kenworthy
Contributions: $14,000, including $11,000 of his own money
Expenditures: $11,473.32, including Park Record ads, campaign materials
Remaining balance: $2,526.68
Danny Glasser
Contributions: $17,881.84, including $10,523 of his own money
Expenditures: $17,881.84, including marketing, door hangers, shirts
Notable donors: Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Mike Worel– $105.75
Developer Gary Crandall – $3,000
Tana Toly
Contributions: $6,000, including $25 of her own money
Expenditures: $2,500.87, including campaign services and material
Remaining balance: $3,399.13
Notable donors: Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Mike Worel– $200
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte – $100
Former Park City Deputy Manager Sarah Pearce – $250
Ian Hartley
Contributions: $215.90 (self-funded)
Expenditures: $215.90, including campaign website