Zegarra leads fundraising take in Park City Council race

Out of the eight Park City Council candidates, Danny Glasser has spent the most so far, with over $17,000 going towards marketing and materials like shirts and door hangers. Glasser has contributed over $10,000 of his own money into the campaign.

John Kenworthy has spent over $11,000, primarily his own money, with most for advertisements in The Park Record.

Diego Zegarra has the largest fundraising haul, with over $25,000 in contributions. He’s also outpaced the rest of the field in number of donors.

Beth Armstrong, Molly Miller, incumbent Tana Toly and Glasser have each raised over $5,000.

So far, incumbent Jeremy Rubell and Ian Hartley are the only two candidates running self-funded campaigns.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and her husband Mike have donated to three candidates: Miller, Glasser and Toly.

The primary election Aug. 12 will reduce the number of city council candidates to four. Parkites will elect two council members in the general election Nov. 4.

The two mayoral candidates did not have to file financial disclosures at this time, because a primary election isn’t necessary.

Full details on the financial disclosures are below:

Diego Zegarra

Contributions: $25,930.05

Expenditures: $9,977.81, including yard signs, shirts, food and drinks for events

Remaining balance: $15,902.24

Notable donors: Former Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and Thea Leonard — $500

Former Park City Council member Tim Henney — $100

Jeremy Rubell

Contributions: $1,396.60 (self-funded)

Expenditures: $1,396.60, including website management and yard signs

Not accepting campaign donations at this time

Beth Armstrong

Contributions: $5,500

Expenditures: $1,345.16, including yard signs and banners

Remaining balance: $4,155

Notable donors: Developer Gary Crandall – $1,000

Molly Miller

Contributions: $6,838.24

Expenditures: $4,345.69, including mailers and yard signs

Remaining balance: $2,492.55

Notable donors: Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Mike Worel– $105.50

Park City School Board President Meredith Reed – $53.04

Former Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber – $60 in-kind

Former Summit County Councilmember Glenn Wright – $105.75

Former Park City Mayor Brad Olch – $50

John “J.K.” Kenworthy

Contributions: $14,000, including $11,000 of his own money

Expenditures: $11,473.32, including Park Record ads, campaign materials

Remaining balance: $2,526.68

Danny Glasser

Contributions: $17,881.84, including $10,523 of his own money

Expenditures: $17,881.84, including marketing, door hangers, shirts

Notable donors: Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Mike Worel– $105.75

Developer Gary Crandall – $3,000

Tana Toly

Contributions: $6,000, including $25 of her own money

Expenditures: $2,500.87, including campaign services and material

Remaining balance: $3,399.13

Notable donors: Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Mike Worel– $200

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte – $100

Former Park City Deputy Manager Sarah Pearce – $250