Park City team takes home gold in Lifeguard Games

The group outperformed 21 other teams from across Utah Saturday, Aug. 2, competing in events that tested CPR and first aid skills, water rescues, physical fitness and problem solving under pressure.

Park City Aquatics Manager Stran Tassainer said the five-person team was made up of lifeguards and other aquatics staff.

He said this is the team’s third year and first win.

“Lifeguard Games go back to a long time ago, I think 20-something years,” he said. “First summer, and we got fifth place. Then last year third, and then this year finally took home the first place win.”

The competition was close; Park City secured the win by six points.

The victory comes as Park City Recreation’s lap and leisure pool facilities are undergoing a complete rebuild.

Tassainer said the team put in a lot of hours and had to train at other pools for things like deep water rescue since the MARC’s lap pool is under construction.

“It means a lot to me because I've seen their improvement through the different years, because it's the same team that we bring every year,” he said. “So just seeing that improvement each summer and finally getting to win that was really rewarding, because I know all the hard work they've put in throughout different years.”

The city is hosting two “DJ, Drop the Beat” pool parties to celebrate the win and the remodel Friday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 14.

Residents are asked to register for the parties in advance.

