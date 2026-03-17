Annual three-day Park City art show opens Friday

The Park City Artists Association is hosting its 3rd annual “Spring into Art” show Friday through Sunday where local artists will showcase their work. Association Vice President and Events Coordinator Kelly Gallagher said the event is free to attend.

Booth spaces are offered first to members of the association and then opened to the broader artist community.

“We have artists who are non-members who elected to join us this year,” Gallagher said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 17. "And we have one booth still open. So, if there's any artist out there, particularly an emerging artist, and you'd like to get a chance, give me a call, because we could still fit you into the show.”

Photographer David Breslauer said the event features an eclectic group of artists.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Artists Association VP & Events Coordinator Kelly Gallagher and Artist David Breslauer Listen • 7:04

“We've got photography, we've got paintings, jewelers, we've got three-dimensional art,” he said. “We've got sculptures. You name it, it's there. So, if you're looking for something for your wall or something for your house or something for a friend, this is a great place to come and find something really, really nice. It's a great collection of work.”

Gallagher, who works in metal, will have sculptures and wall hangings for sale, said, "I'm very pleased always at the quality of the work we get from our local artists.”

Some artists have donated pieces which will be sold to benefit a local high school art student through a community scholarship. Gallagher said $2500 has been raised for the scholarship fund this year.

The “Spring into Art” show will be held at the Yarrow/Doubletree Hotel on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.