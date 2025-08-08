Park City School District approves new school logos

In a special session Aug. 8, the district also approved a new design for the preschool: a pyramid of blocks spelling out “PCSD.”

Jeremy Ranch, Parley’s Park and McPolin all got revamped logos with their existing mascots and Ecker Hill Middle School’s new logo and mascot were approved.

Earlier this year, the board approved Ecker Hill’s updated colors and mascot change to the Miners.

The change honored the school’s historic Timberwolf mascot into the new Miner-themed design that the district says “reflects a strong middle school identity.”