Park City School District approves new school logos

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:26 PM MDT
Park City School District board approved of the new school logos during a special session Aug. 8.
Park City School District
/
KPCW
The Park City School District Board of Education approved updated logos for the high school and Jeremy Ranch, Parley’s Park and McPolin elementary schools.

In a special session Aug. 8, the district also approved a new design for the preschool: a pyramid of blocks spelling out “PCSD.”

Jeremy Ranch, Parley’s Park and McPolin all got revamped logos with their existing mascots and Ecker Hill Middle School’s new logo and mascot were approved.

Earlier this year, the board approved Ecker Hill’s updated colors and mascot change to the Miners.

The change honored the school’s historic Timberwolf mascot into the new Miner-themed design that the district says “reflects a strong middle school identity.”

The board also approved Trailside Elementary’s updated Trailblazer logo and mascot in June. Before the approval this year, the school never had a mascot.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver