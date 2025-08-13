Park City Manager Matt Dias to depart for private sector role

Park City Manager Matt Dias announced Wednesday that he will step down in September to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.

Dias has been with Park City Municipal since 2014, and has served as city manager since 2019.

“Park City is home. I’ve raised two children here – one born in town – and I’m happy to report we get to stay in the community we love,” Dias said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the people I’ve been privileged to work and grow with, and I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past decade."

Included in the city’s news release was a list of those achievements:



The Treasure Hill, Bonanza Flat, Clark Ranch, and Armstrong/Snow Creek Pastures open space projects

New municipal facilities, including the library, the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant, and new City Park community center

Negotiating public-private partnerships, including the Deer Valley Snow Park agreement and the EngineHouse affordable housing project;

Electrifying the city’s transit fleet, securing millions in federal and state grants, and supporting the formation of High Valley Transit;

Leading legislative initiatives and maintaining Park City’s trademark identity

“Serving Park City has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Dias said in an email to city staff shared with KPCW. “Together, we have navigated challenges and celebrated numerous successes — from the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 to advancing major open space initiatives, building the next wave of meaningful public–private partnerships, and delivering new municipal facilities.”

Park City Mayor Nann Worel expressed gratitude for Dias’ years of service and said his collaborative, accessible nature, and deep commitment to the community will be missed.

“Much of his work happens out of the public eye, often at all hours, yet its impact has been profound,” Worel said in the release. “He has guided Park City through some of our most complex challenges and greatest opportunities with remarkable steadiness – from the COVID-19 pandemic to difficult negotiations and key legislative victories.”

Under city code, an interim city manager can be appointed until a permanent replacement is found.

Details on the recruitment of a new city manager will be shared as they become available.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.