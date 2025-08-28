Appeals court upholds resident challenge of Park City Mountain lifts

In an opinion issued Aug. 28, a panel of three judges determined that the Park City Planning Commission’s vote to grant a citizen appeal of the lift projects was legal and supported by “substantial evidence.”

In 2022, four residents appealed the permit that allowed for Park City Mountain to upgrade the Eagle and Silverlode chairlifts.

They claimed the Park City planning director failed to follow the city’s development code under an expedited approval process established in a 1998 development agreement.

In a 3-1 vote, the Park City Planning Commission chose to grant the resident’s appeal.

That sent a high-speed eight-pack off to Whistler Blackcomb and Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts to Utah’s 3rd District Court, where it sued the city over the appeal and lost in 2023.

The opinion Thursday, which affirms the district court decision, follows arguments at the Utah Court of Appeals in April.

“We are disappointed by today’s decision, especially after we initially received approval for these lifts after months of work with city staff and community input," Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deidra Walsh said in a statement. "Regardless of this outcome, we will resubmit permit applications for both lifts."

Vail’s failed effort to upgrade the lifts came after the 2021-22 winter when Park City Mountain was plagued by poor snowfall, low staffing levels, and a 47% increase in Epic Pass sales.

The company later said in an earnings report that the stalled projects cost it millions of dollars.

Park City Mountain has had years to pursue a more traditional conditional use permit with the city for upgrades, but has not done so.

In the 1998 agreement between the resort and city is a “Mountain Upgrade Plan” that establishes a separate, expedited review process for essentially pre-approved lift projects. The process allows Park City Mountain to sidestep the planning commission and get an administrative permit from the planning director. However, it is required to meet several standards, including adequate parking and consistent lift alignment, to get approval.

Since the resident appeal, the resort has moved to build two new gondolas in Canyons Village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Summit County.

“We appreciate the court’s thoughtful consideration and the important work of our volunteer planning commissions past and present,” Park City Municipal spokesperson Clayton Scrivner said.

This is a developing story.