Sundance announces Beyond Film series for 2026 festival

The schedule was unveiled Thursday, Jan. 8, and includes celebrities and directors.

People featured in this year’s Beyond Film series include directors Ava DuVernay, Richard Linklater, Olivia Wilde and more.

Audiences will also hear from authors Salman Rushdie and Ta-Nehisi Coates, tennis legend Billie Jean King, journalist Jia Tolentino and many others.

Almost all Beyond Film events are free to attend. One panel, “Power of Story,” requires paid tickets.

For the first time this year, Sundance will introduce “Story Forum,” a discussion about the latest innovations and technology in storytelling.

This year’s series also features a special tribute to the festival’s 43-year history in Utah.

To see the full schedule for Beyond Film, visit the Sundance website.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the final edition in Utah, runs Jan. 22 through Feb. 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City.