Park City Council to discuss Clark Ranch housing project

On Sept. 4 the Park City Council will meet with developer Alexander Co. to discuss its preferences for the proposed neighborhood on roughly 12 acres near U.S. Highway 40.

In July the council voted 3-2 to move forward with a $725,000 contract to design a new frontage road that would connect the development to Richardson Flat Road. Bill Ciraco and Jeremy Rubell were the dissenting votes.

Residents of nearby Park City Heights have repeatedly asked the council to consider developing other city-owned property on the opposite side of Highway 40 as an alternative, citing concerns about increasing neighborhood traffic.

Park City Manager Matt Dias described the Clark Ranch project as “a little bit contentious,” but said heavy public input is always expected when discussing large housing developments.

“We are sort of at the early stages now of selecting things like density and design and location, and we have received some of that feedback of, is there an alternative location? And so we’re assessing that as well,” Dias said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 3.

The council is not scheduled for a vote on the project Thursday.

The initial concept plan for Clark Ranch called for up 210 housing units, most of which would be affordable — incomes less than 70% of Summit County’s area median income, or AMI.

A 70% percent AMI in the county equates to an $82,000 annual salary for a single individual, according to figures from Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

Separately, on Thursday the council will consider adjusting water rates for single-family residential and irrigation accounts.

The proposed changes include reducing the overuse penalty, providing additional rate categories and increasing the water budget for irrigation customers.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

