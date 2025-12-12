Friday Film Review | 'Come See Me in the Good Light'

Robert Redford created the Sundance Institute — and the festival that followed — to nurture filmmakers and to spotlight stories overlooked by the mainstream. Ryan White is one of those filmmakers, and his latest documentary, “Come See Me in the Good Light,” is one of those stories.

White, a friend of comedian Tig Notaro, asked her in 2023 to suggest someone funny and compelling for a documentary. Tig pointed to her best friend, Andrea Gibson: one of the funniest people she knew; non-binary; Colorado’s Poet Laureate; a rock star in spoken-word performance — and recently diagnosed with stage-four ovarian cancer.

White seriously questioned where humor would be found but watched Gibson’s recorded performances and was blown away.

He and his small team flew to Colorado to meet Gibson and their partner Megan Falley. The comfort level with the idea and with each other was pleasant and immediate. They began filming that very day.

Because of Gibson’s fragile health, the crew was kept to just four people, who became part of the family bubble in the rural Boulder home the couple shares. That intimacy allows the team to capture moments and emotions that feel almost impossible to imagine on camera.

It may seem unlikely that a film about the final months of someone’s life could highlight the joy of living and loving more than the grief of losing — but this film does exactly that.

The abundance of love between Gibson and Falley and deep affection from their friends and fans is evident throughout. The film invites us, not only to value Andrea Gibson’s life, but to reflect on the worth of our own diverse and profound relationships with each other and with life.

One of the ongoing tensions in the film is whether Gibson will remain strong enough for one final live performance — a moment Gibson desperately wants. On May 30 and 31, 2024, at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Gibson got that wish. White filmed the entire event, hoping to preserve it and possibly release it in the future. That’s the plan.

For anyone unfamiliar with Andrea Gibson or their work, this final performance will be the perfect introduction. Stay tuned.

“Come See Me in the Good Light” is rated R and runs 1 hour and 44 beautifully crafted minutes. Park City film has a free screening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18 at the Jim Santy Auditorium. If you miss the screening, look for the film streaming on Apple TV+.