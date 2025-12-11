Veteran trucker delivers Wreaths Across America wreaths to Wasatch Back cemeteries

More than 2 million volunteers are placing wreaths adorned with red ribbons on veteran graves for National Wreaths Across America Day this month.

Ceremonies at the Park City Cemetery , Heber City Cemetery and Kamas’ Marion Cemetery Saturday are part of the 5,200 across the country.

Before that, veteran semitruck drivers travel cross-country to deliver the wreaths. Wednesday Russell Shay dropped off hundreds needed for Wasatch Back ceremonies.

“Don't call me late for dinner,” he said. “Everybody calls me Russ.”

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, he has been a truck driver for about 65 years. Shay learned to drive big rigs after moving to the High Sierras when he was 11 years old. There, he drove logging trucks.

“Started when I was 14 years old. We didn't even have to have a license,” he said. “I used to like seeing the countryside, but I've been everywhere, including Canada.”

At 20 years old, Shay joined the Navy. He said he chose that branch to avoid going to Vietnam.

But eight months later, he found himself in its coastal city of Da Nang.

A year later Shay went to Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay. In both areas, he continued trucking.

“I ran a road grader as well as drove tow truck buses to haul people around, especially the drunken sailors,” he said. “We had [Military Police] going right along with us. When we pick them up, he says, ‘If you see anybody go get thrown off the truck, don't stop for them just keep going.’”

Shay was also stationed in Old Carver, Washington. He fondly remembers his time in the service. It’s why he volunteers with Wreaths Across America. He said it shows the respect locals have for all fallen service members.

Matt Sampson / KPCW

Volunteers and organizers unloaded more than 200 wreaths Wednesday for the local ceremonies. Park City High student Parker Taix was one of them.

“This is a great opportunity to help our local veteran community,” he said. “Especially kids my age, I think it's important to know about this and to get involved.”

The Wasatch Back ceremonies to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Matt Sampson contributed to this report.

