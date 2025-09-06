Motorhome catches fire in Park City neighborhood

The blaze sent black and gray smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen for miles. A KPCW listener said she could see the smoke from Tollgate Canyon.

Battalion Chief Darren Nelson said the fire was reported about noon and quickly put out. The fire destroyed the motorhome but caused only minor damage to adjacent buildings.

Nelson said no one was injured. The motorhome’s owner was not on site.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.