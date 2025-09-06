© 2025 KPCW

Motorhome catches fire in Park City neighborhood

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 6, 2025 at 2:46 PM MDT
The Park City Fire District extinguished a motorhome fire in the Silver Creek neighborhood Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. NeighborDrew Lederer caught the fire on video and shared it on Instagram.
Drew Lederer
The Park City Fire District extinguished a motorhome fire in the Silver Creek neighborhood Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. NeighborDrew Lederer caught the fire on video and shared it on Instagram.

The Park City Fire District extinguished a motorhome fire in the Silver Creek neighborhood Saturday.

The blaze sent black and gray smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen for miles. A KPCW listener said she could see the smoke from Tollgate Canyon.

Battalion Chief Darren Nelson said the fire was reported about noon and quickly put out. The fire destroyed the motorhome but caused only minor damage to adjacent buildings.

Nelson said no one was injured. The motorhome’s owner was not on site.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller