Area mapping on Park City Main Street Monday morning

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:08 PM MDT
Parking on Main Street Park City will be restricted Monday, Sept. 15 for LiDAR scanning.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
As part of Park City’s Main Street Area Plan, crews will mapping part of Old Town, collecting road and building data Monday morning.

During the work, street parking will be restricted on Main Street, Swede Alley and Heber Avenue.

Data collection will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.

A LiDAR truck will make two passes through the area which includes Main Street, Swede Alley, Heber Avenue and part of Deer Valley Drive.

LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging. It’s a surveying technology that uses laser scanners to create accurate 3D maps of the ground, vegetation and structures.

It allows surveyors and planners to capture detailed information about sites quickly.

There will be a second LiDAR scan in October.
