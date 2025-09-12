Wildlife officials relocate moose on Park City Main Street

Park City police officers called DWR biologists Friday to help a moose hanging near the bottom of Main Street. DWR Conservation Outreach Manager Michael Packer said the young male moose had been spotted there this week and was drawing a crowd.

“In this particular situation, the moose had been in the area for a couple days, and Park City PD did report to us that it just had multiple reports of just people getting far too close to the animal,” he said. “And with this being a moose–or with other larger animals here in Utah, but moose in particular–they are a large animal that can be aggressive.”

Packer said safety is the first priority. So, crews were called to relocate the animal from the highly-populated area to a space safer for the moose and for locals.

“We take it to areas still within its range or native range, to be able to put it back into an appropriate habitat type that's simply a little bit farther away from urban interface,” he said.

Utah is home to more than 2,500 moose in the foothill-areas across the state.

Packer said this time of year, known as the rut, is when bull moose are most aggressive, competing for breeding rights. Moose sightings are more likely at this time, and Packer urges residents to give them space.

If you come across a moose, Packer said to back away slowly and stay calm.

“The biggest thing is just to be a little bit more aware of your surroundings as you go into the woods,” he said. “And as long as we maintain a bit of distance from them, we can both co-inhabit the same areas we love.”

Packer said moose should only be reported to authorities when they are within city limits or they endanger themselves or the public.

More information on wildlife safety can be found at WildAwareUtah.org .

