2025 Sundance film goes home with 3 Emmy awards this weekend

“Pee-wee as Himself,” a two-part episodic documentary chronicles the life of artist and performer Paul Reubens and his alter ego Pee-wee Herman.

The film earned director Matt Wolf two primetime Emmys: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

The HBO production’s editor, Damian Rodriguez was also honored with an award, taking home the Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program prize.

Reubens died in July 2023 from cancer. Before his death, he was nominated for three Emmys in 1989, 1995 and 2011. This is Reubens’ first academy award win.

