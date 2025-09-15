© 2025 KPCW

2025 Sundance film goes home with 3 Emmy awards this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:20 PM MDT
Paul Reubens appears in Pee-wee as Himself, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Dennis Keeley/HBO
Paul Reubens appears in Pee-wee as Himself, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

A 2025 Sundance documentary about the comedic character Pee-wee Herman walked away with three awards at the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday.

“Pee-wee as Himself,” a two-part episodic documentary chronicles the life of artist and performer Paul Reubens and his alter ego Pee-wee Herman.

The film earned director Matt Wolf two primetime Emmys: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

The HBO production’s editor, Damian Rodriguez was also honored with an award, taking home the Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program prize.

Reubens died in July 2023 from cancer. Before his death, he was nominated for three Emmys in 1989, 1995 and 2011. This is Reubens’ first academy award win.

The film didn’t win any awards at the festival in Park City.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver