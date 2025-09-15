© 2025 KPCW

UDOT open house to share information on 189 safety barriers

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:02 PM MDT
The safety barriers are proposed for three sections of U.S. 189 in Wasatch County.
UDOT
Wasatch County residents can learn more about increased safety efforts along U.S. 189 at an open house in Charleston Tuesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation's proposed median barrier project would install three sections of concrete median barriers along U.S. 189 between 3600 South and U.S. 40 in Wasatch County.

UDOT says the additions would make it safer for all drivers in the area.

Residents can learn more about the project at the Tuesday open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Charleston’s Town Hall.
