Park City superintendent invites residents to talks with district leaders

Residents are invited to the next conversation with Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman Wednesday evening.

Each meeting features the same presentation in the district’s theme, “One Park City: Where Learning is Personal and Every Path is Possible.”

Huntsman will answer questions and discuss leadership priorities, the new cell phone policy and pouches, school safety and student achievements.

The next session at McPolin Elementary’s Community Center is Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Spanish interpretation is available.