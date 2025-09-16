© 2025 KPCW

Park City superintendent invites residents to talks with district leaders

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:30 PM MDT
FILE: Park City School District Superintendent Lindsay Huntsman speaking at the district's 2025 scholarship night.

The Park City School District is encouraging the community to learn more about its policies at quarterly sessions with the superintendent.

Residents are invited to the next conversation with Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman Wednesday evening.

Each meeting features the same presentation in the district’s theme, “One Park City: Where Learning is Personal and Every Path is Possible.”

Huntsman will answer questions and discuss leadership priorities, the new cell phone policy and pouches, school safety and student achievements.

The next session at McPolin Elementary’s Community Center is Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Spanish interpretation is available.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
