Last Park Silly Sunday Market of the year hits Main St. this weekend
To celebrate a successful summer, the market will be open an extra hour, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Park Silly Sunday Market will wrap up the season on Park City’s Main Street this weekend.
Along with its regular live music and local vendors, the market will include a special pet adoption event at the Marriott Plaza off 7th Street for those looking for a furry friend.
After Sunday’s market, the Park Silly crew will take a break before its annual Silly Holiday Bazaar in December. The free indoor holiday market will be at the Doubletree Yarrow hotel Dec. 12 through Dec. 14.