Last Park Silly Sunday Market of the year hits Main St. this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 19, 2025 at 3:22 PM MDT
Park Silly Sunday Market
Park Silly Sunday Market

To celebrate a successful summer, the market will be open an extra hour, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Park Silly Sunday Market will wrap up the season on Park City’s Main Street this weekend.

Along with its regular live music and local vendors, the market will include a special pet adoption event at the Marriott Plaza off 7th Street for those looking for a furry friend.

After Sunday’s market, the Park Silly crew will take a break before its annual Silly Holiday Bazaar in December. The free indoor holiday market will be at the Doubletree Yarrow hotel Dec. 12 through Dec. 14.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver