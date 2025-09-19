What’s new at Park City Mountain this season

The Sunrise Gondola opens at Canyons Village Nov. 21, Park City’s opening day, as the resort’s newest way for skiers and riders to get up the mountain.

The resort says the 10-person gondola near the Pendry hotel will nearly double the uphill capacity out of the Canyons base and reduce the number of wind holds and delays.

The upgraded Canyons’ Red Pine Learning Zone will feature a new magic carpet near the improved lunchroom for ski and ride school kids.

On the Park City side, the Summit House is getting upgrades from celebrity designer Jasmine Roth.

Park City Mountain opens for the 2025-2026 winter season Nov. 21.