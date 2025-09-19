© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What’s new at Park City Mountain this season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:02 PM MDT
The Sunrise Gondola plan incorporates a redesigned plaza, with the old Sunrise Lift pulled closer in toward the Pendry.
Park City Mountain
The Sunrise Gondola plan incorporates a redesigned plaza, with the old Sunrise Lift pulled closer in toward the Pendry.

Utah is about two months out from the 2025-2026 ski season. Park City Mountain will debut some new features this winter.

The Sunrise Gondola opens at Canyons Village Nov. 21, Park City’s opening day, as the resort’s newest way for skiers and riders to get up the mountain.

The resort says the 10-person gondola near the Pendry hotel will nearly double the uphill capacity out of the Canyons base and reduce the number of wind holds and delays.

The upgraded Canyons’ Red Pine Learning Zone will feature a new magic carpet near the improved lunchroom for ski and ride school kids.

On the Park City side, the Summit House is getting upgrades from celebrity designer Jasmine Roth.

Park City Mountain opens for the 2025-2026 winter season Nov. 21.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver