Locals star in new Teton Gravity Research ski film

Teton Gravity Research’s newly-released film, “Pressure Drop,” features three local athletes this year.

The 30th annual release follows the next generation of the world’s top skiers and snowboarders from Norway to Jackson Hole through deep powder and over huge cliffs. .

“Pressure Drop” highlights 20 skiers and riders, including Park City’s Troy Podmilsak, Utahn Madison Rose Ostergren and University of Utah alum Grace Henderson.

The film includes shots from Jackson Hole and Grand Targhee in Wyoming, Palisades Tahoe in California and Haines, Alaska.

Utahns can catch the film at three locations this week including Red Butte Garden Tuesday, Park City’s Jim Santy Auditorium Wednesday and at Solitude Mountain Resort Sunday.

Tickets are required.