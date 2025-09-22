© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Locals star in new Teton Gravity Research ski film

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:11 PM MDT
Teton Gravity Research's newest film, "Pressure Drop," features shots from across the world, including in the Grand Tetons in Wyoming.
doncon402
/
Adobe Stock
Teton Gravity Research's newest film, "Pressure Drop," features shots from across the world, including in the Grand Tetons in Wyoming.

The film includes shots from Jackson Hole and Grand Targhee in Wyoming, Palisades Tahoe in California and Haines, Alaska.

Teton Gravity Research’s newly-released film, “Pressure Drop,” features three local athletes this year.

The 30th annual release follows the next generation of the world’s top skiers and snowboarders from Norway to Jackson Hole through deep powder and over huge cliffs. .

“Pressure Drop” highlights 20 skiers and riders, including Park City’s Troy Podmilsak, Utahn Madison Rose Ostergren and University of Utah alum Grace Henderson.

The film includes shots from Jackson Hole and Grand Targhee in Wyoming, Palisades Tahoe in California and Haines, Alaska.

Utahns can catch the film at three locations this week including Red Butte Garden Tuesday, Park City’s Jim Santy Auditorium Wednesday and at Solitude Mountain Resort Sunday.

Tickets are required.
Tags
Park City Arts and Culture
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver