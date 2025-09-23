Home renovation show to feature Park City family
This season, the HGTV show “Help! I Wrecked My House,” will feature a Park City area family’s journey to reclaim their home after a failed remodel.
The show’s star, Jasmine Roth, moved from Southern California to Park City last year and brought the show with her.
Roth and her team rescue homeowners overwhelmed in DIY projects that have left them without bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms.
The crew helps families reclaim their homes after living in construction zones.
Season five premiers Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT.