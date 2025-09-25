National Ability Center’s annual ‘MOFO’ ride hits Park City trails
Bikers of all abilities will take to Puke Hill on the backside of Jupiter Peak for the National Ability Center’s annual “MOFO” ride.
Saturday morning riders start the adaptive-only routes of varying distances from 13 to 30 miles.
The ride supports the National Ability Center and will include hand cyclists and traditional stand-up bikers to spread awareness of what’s possible on two or three wheels.
The day-long event begins at 7 a.m. with breakfast at the National Ability Center campus before riders pedal out to Pladsen Hill in Round Valley.