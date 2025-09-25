© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Ability Center’s annual ‘MOFO’ ride hits Park City trails

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:22 PM MDT
Bikers head up Park City's Puke Hill in September 2018.
Dave Obzansky
/
National Ability Center
Bikers head up Park City's Puke Hill in September 2018 during the annual MOFO ride.

Bikers of all abilities will take to Puke Hill on the backside of Jupiter Peak for the National Ability Center’s annual “MOFO” ride.

Saturday morning riders start the adaptive-only routes of varying distances from 13 to 30 miles.

The ride supports the National Ability Center and will include hand cyclists and traditional stand-up bikers to spread awareness of what’s possible on two or three wheels.

The day-long event begins at 7 a.m. with breakfast at the National Ability Center campus before riders pedal out to Pladsen Hill in Round Valley.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver