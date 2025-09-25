Annual sled hockey tournament returns to Park City this weekend

Sled hockey—also known as para ice hockey—is designed for athletes who are unable to play traditional stand-up hockey. Players sit in specially designed sleds that glide across the ice, using two sticks to both push and handle the puck.

The sport is played on a regulation-sized rink, and teams are allowed up to three able-bodied players on the ice at any time.

Dave Nicholls, president of the Utah Sled Hockey Association and head coach of the Utah Mammoth sled hockey team, says the level of competition is impressive.

“Most people don't realize that pretty much every NHL team also has an NHL sled team” Nicholls said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Tuesday. “It's going to be pretty exciting. It's full checking, full body contact, all out, and we hope to come back with some hardware this weekend and win it all for the Utah Mammoth sled team.”

The Utah Mammoth has a partnership with the NHL’s Utah franchise, which Nicholls says provides jerseys and other forms of support.

Hosted by the Utah Sled Hockey Association and the U.S. Adaptive Bobsled and Sports Association, the tournament runs Friday through Sunday at the Park City Ice Arena.

The Mammoth’s first game is Friday at 12:30 p.m., with a second matchup scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Games continue all day Saturday and Sunday, with a special All-Star game set for Saturday night at 7 p.m.

“We're going to take two or three of the top players from each team, mix them up, put them on the ice and see what happens. Really, really exciting,” Nicholls said.

Sunday’s semifinal rounds begin at 8:30 a.m., with the championship game scheduled for noon.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to help offset tournament costs.

“The ice is four or five grand,” he said. “The refs are another two or three grand, so we're at eight grand already. So, we really are looking to identify some additional sponsors, but, again, as a 501(c)3 [nonprofit organization], everything's tax deductible. We’re suggesting $5 donations at the door. People can pay that with cash, or we have square, you know, whatever works for them.”