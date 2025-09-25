Park City Council looks to balance density, parking for five-acre project

Sept. 24 the Park City Council held a third work session with Brinshore Development, the firm selected to partner with the city on a new mixed-use district at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

The rough site plan shows it would include about 112 housing units on upper floors, with ground-level commercial space offering a variety of options, from a brewery and cafe, to a fitness studio and childcare facility. Other ideas include artist maker spaces, a bike shop and room for University of Utah programs.

Brinshore has proposed six separate buildings along the perimeter of the property, with a central green open space running through the middle. Building heights would be 35 feet tall in most areas, with one 45-foot tall building in the southwest corner.

However, the Park City Council wasn’t fully content with the plans presented Sept. 24.

Councilmember Jeremy Rubell expressed the project should have more public open space.

“Feels to me like we’re still pursuing a housing development that we’re trying to force community gathering and community use in, instead of a community gathering and community use space that has some housing,” Rubell said.

Councilmember Ed Parigian, however, said he’d like to see more housing.

“We need housing in an appropriate spot,” Parigian said. “This is an appropriate spot, and yet, we’re not doing it.”

Most of the project’s housing would be deed-restricted for lower incomes, and the council expressed a desire to ensure local workers would be living there.

Brinshore representatives said certain requirements could conflict with fair housing laws, but they suggested using targeted marketing to ensure firefighters, school teachers and other critical local workforce are housed there.

Councilmember Tana Toly brought up the possibility of master leases, in which local employers lease several housing units for workers.

The amount of underground parking at the property also remains an open question. Brinshore said the size of the garage could range from around 250 spaces to over 500. That would require a second level and cost millions more.

The council asked for more traffic data before making a final decision.

Brinshore Development Principal David Brint said they have an optimistic timeline to begin construction in the fall of 2026.

“When you’re doing development, you really want to try to push forward as quickly as you can,” Brint said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Sept. 25. “It’s important to try to set expectations that move the project forward. That doesn’t mean it can’t get delayed. It doesn’t mean things can’t happen. But we’re of the belief that the sooner we can get consensus and then put the financing together, the better.”

Park City Resident Advocate Michelle Downard said there will be ample opportunities for public input after a site design is finalized.

The council is scheduled to hold a final work session with Brinshore Oct. 13.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.