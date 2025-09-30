© 2025 KPCW

Park City Community Foundation introduces program to encourage diverse leadership

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:55 PM MDT
KPCW, community partners host Summit County Council candidate forum

The Park City Community Foundation has launched a new program it says is an effort to increase diversity in Wasatch Back nonprofit leadership.

The foundation is looking for emerging leaders in Park City and Summit County from underrepresented communities to join its inaugural Leader Lab.

The free program will help attendees grow their networks and enhance skills needed to take on decision-making roles.

The first year of the program will focus on participant input and invite members to help shape and refine the curriculum for future groups.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 12. Ten people will be selected.

The cohort’s first meeting is Monday, Nov. 3, followed by one Monday evening meeting each month for seven months.

Park City Community Foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW
