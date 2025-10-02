Amazon’s Thursday Night Football under Park City’s Friday night lights

Former National Football League players and Amazon Prime’s Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth will cheer on the Miners and film the game.

Amazon will air their visit Oct. 9, during the Thursday night pregame show, when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants, and share snippets on social media.

The Miners-Bulldogs contest kicks off at 7 p.m.

The Park City School District encourages fans to arrive early to be part of the evening’s events.

Also in the Wasatch Back Friday, South Summit will take on American Leadership Academy in Kamas and North Sevier visits North Summit in Coalville.

Wasatch High School is away, facing Payson High School in Utah County.

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday.