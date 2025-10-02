© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football under Park City’s Friday night lights

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:43 PM MDT
FILE: An Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football logo is seen on a television camera before an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
/
AP
FILE: An Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football logo is seen on a television camera before an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew will visit Dozier Field Friday, Oct. 3, for Park City’s game against Provo High School.

Former National Football League players and Amazon Prime’s Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth will cheer on the Miners and film the game.

Amazon will air their visit Oct. 9, during the Thursday night pregame show, when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants, and share snippets on social media.

The Miners-Bulldogs contest kicks off at 7 p.m.

The Park City School District encourages fans to arrive early to be part of the evening’s events.

Also in the Wasatch Back Friday, South Summit will take on American Leadership Academy in Kamas and North Sevier visits North Summit in Coalville.

Wasatch High School is away, facing Payson High School in Utah County.

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tags
Park City High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver