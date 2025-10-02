New owners of DeJoria Center in Kamas secured $10.5 million loan

Summit County property records indicate that High Star Ventures, LLC, purchased the DeJoria Center July 16 from John Paul DeJoria and Kevin Lange’s company, Tri Star 2005.

The events center and nearby businesses are the centerpiece of the High Star Ranch development in northern Kamas. The DeJoria Center hosted concerts, weddings and corporate events before closing in December 2024.

The four managers of High Star Ventures are listed as Mitchell D. Burton, president of Mitchell D. Burton Construction, Inc.; Shane Starr, a member of Vogon, LLC; Michael Brenny, president of Third River Real Estate; and George Wright, manager of Luminary Capital, LLC.

All the firms were incorporated or formed in Utah, but the four men cosigned a loan document from Nevada, Texas, Florida and Virginia, respectively.

The loan, recorded the same day as the purchase, is for just over $10.5 million for “refinancing the purchase of” the DeJoria Center and “improvements thereon.” The lender is Salt Lake City-based Bison Capital Investments II, LLC.

KPCW could not reach a representative of High Star Ventures for comment on future plans.

Gary Raymond, the sellers’ asset manager, previously told KPCW the buyer planned to replace the DeJoria Center with a hotel.

High Star Ranch’s development agreement, which the new owners inherit, allows a hotel with up to 150 rooms and 170,000 square feet.

The DeJoria Center is roughly 17,000 square feet, including a 9,700-square-foot arena. The Kamas City Planning Commission’s next agenda does not include a proposal to redevelop it.

