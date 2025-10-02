Park City ushers in fall with annual scarecrow festival

The city will provide straw for stuffing and a support for the scarecrow at the festival Saturday afternoon.

Residents can make their scarecrows and enjoy the festival with pumpkin decorating, face painting and cookies and cider from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are required and dogs are not allowed.

The scarecrows will be displayed along the Farm trail through Oct. 29.

Advertising is not allowed on scarecrow displays.