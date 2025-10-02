© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City ushers in fall with annual scarecrow festival

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:13 PM MDT

Park City will host its annual scarecrow festival at McPolin Farm this weekend for residents to stuff and decorate their displays.

The city will provide straw for stuffing and a support for the scarecrow at the festival Saturday afternoon.

Residents can make their scarecrows and enjoy the festival with pumpkin decorating, face painting and cookies and cider from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are required and dogs are not allowed.

The scarecrows will be displayed along the Farm trail through Oct. 29.

Advertising is not allowed on scarecrow displays.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver