Park City ushers in fall with annual scarecrow festival
Park City will host its annual scarecrow festival at McPolin Farm this weekend for residents to stuff and decorate their displays.
The city will provide straw for stuffing and a support for the scarecrow at the festival Saturday afternoon.
Residents can make their scarecrows and enjoy the festival with pumpkin decorating, face painting and cookies and cider from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are required and dogs are not allowed.
The scarecrows will be displayed along the Farm trail through Oct. 29.
Advertising is not allowed on scarecrow displays.