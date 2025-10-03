Cybertruck fire briefly closes Marsac Avenue

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said the Cybertruck collided with a fire hydrant and a nearby rockbank near the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Silver Strike Trail.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight Oct. 3. The driver was not injured.

“He punctured the bottom of his truck, and where he had punctured that, that’s where batteries were,” Owens said. “So some of the batteries were physically damaged and that’s what was burning.”

Owens said electric vehicle fires can pose some unique challenges for firefighters.

“Its heat is being generated, in the case of a battery, by a chemical process,” the fire marshal said. “The hardest part is, even though you may spray water on it and remove the heat, that chemical process continues to happen. So the battery can heat up again and then catch on fire.”

Owens said crews were able to place a water nozzle under the vehicle to stop the chemical process and cool down the lithium-ion batteries inside.

“Our firefighters responded fast,” he said. “They responded to a very difficult situation. They used some creative thinking to put the fire out. They did a great job.”

Marsac Avenue reopened to vehicle traffic around 1 a.m. Oct. 3.