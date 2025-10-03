Wasatch Back to get first snow dusting of the season

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Church says a cold front will drop Wasatch Back temperatures into the 40s and bring a marginal risk for isolated, severe thunderstorms over the weekend.

“The main risks with those would be small hail up to the size of quarters, or strong wind gusts up to 50 to 60 miles an hour,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

Church says October has trended warmer and drier over the past few years, but this cold front will bring rain to parts of Heber and Park City Saturday and Sunday.

“We're looking at about a quarter to half an inch of water coming in for the Park City area,” he said. “Most of that's going to be rain down in Park City, but we were talking about some snow up in the mountains.”

He said this storm will likely be the Park City area’s first snow of the season. Accumulation is possible above 9,000 feet. Church says there’s a 10% to 15% chance of flakes in the air in Park City, but it won’t stick to the ground.

Church says Park City is expected to see highs in the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday while Heber will be in the 50s before warming up Monday.

