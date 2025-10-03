© 2025 KPCW

Park City firefighters rescue woman after car rolls into Deer Valley pond

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards,
Parker Malatesta
Published October 3, 2025 at 9:04 PM MDT
Updated October 3, 2025 at 9:36 PM MDT
Park City Fire crews rescued a woman from a submerged vehicle after it rolled into one of Deer Valley’s pond Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
Jack Wilburn
Park City Fire crews rescued a woman from a submerged vehicle after it rolled into a Deer Valley pond Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

A woman was flown to the hospital after her car rolled into a Deer Valley pond Friday night.

Firefighters broke a window to save a woman who was trapped in a vehicle under water around 8 p.m.

Park City Fire District Fire Marshal Mike Owens told KPCW two women were in the car in the Deer Valley parking lot when it started to roll backward.

One jumped out while the other remained inside as the car went into the pond.

Owens said that woman had been submerged in the car for several minutes when fire crews arrived, dove into the water and broke a window to free her.

Firefighters performed CPR until a medical helicopter arrived to fly her to the hospital.

Owens said the woman was in stable condition as of 9 p.m. Friday.

Officials have not said what caused the car to roll into the pond.

No one else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information is confirmed.

Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
