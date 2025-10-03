Park City firefighters rescue woman after car rolls into Deer Valley pond

Firefighters broke a window to save a woman who was trapped in a vehicle under water around 8 p.m.

Park City Fire District Fire Marshal Mike Owens told KPCW two women were in the car in the Deer Valley parking lot when it started to roll backward.

One jumped out while the other remained inside as the car went into the pond.

Owens said that woman had been submerged in the car for several minutes when fire crews arrived, dove into the water and broke a window to free her.

Firefighters performed CPR until a medical helicopter arrived to fly her to the hospital.

Owens said the woman was in stable condition as of 9 p.m. Friday.

Officials have not said what caused the car to roll into the pond.

No one else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information is confirmed.