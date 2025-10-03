Miners and Wasps fall as Wildcats and Braves roll

The Park City Miners lost a hard-fought defensive battle to the Provo Bulldogs, 17-14. Park City jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead on a 71-yard touchdown run from Owen Osorio and a touchdown catch by Eli Warner. Provo answered before halftime, then took the lead in the fourth with another score. The Bulldogs forced four turnovers, including two interceptions in the final quarter, to stall the Miners’ attack. Park City is now 2-1 in Region 8 and 4-4 overall. They’ll host the Timpanogos Timberwolves Thursday night. KPCW has live coverage starting at 7 p.m.

Wasatch suffered a stunning collapse in a 37-33 loss at the Payson Lions. The Wasps built a 33-0 lead in the third quarter before the Lions stormed back with 37 unanswered points in the final 19 minutes. Wasatch has now dropped four straight and sits at 3-5. Next up is a Region 7 matchup with Maple Mountain on Thursday.

The South Summit Wildcats dominated the American Leadership Eagles with a 54-15 rout in Kamas. The Wildcats exploded for 54 unanswered points through three quarters before the Eagles tacked on a pair of late touchdowns. The win takes South Summit to 2-0 in region competition and 4-4 overall. They travel to Judge Memorial on Thursday in another 2A-North matchup.

North Summit also cruised, defeating North Sevier 54-15. The Braves raced to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back. They improve to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in 1A-North. The Braves host the Millard Eagles on Thursday night in Coalville.

