Wasatch Back hospitals recognized in national rankings

Park City was one of three Intermountain Health hospitals that ranked first in the country in their respective categories.

Heber Community Hospital fell just out of the top 10 for best critical access hospitals in the nation.

More than a dozen Utah hospitals and healthcare centers made the national list, including University of Utah hospitals and clinics.

The U was recognized as the No. 8 comprehensive academic medical center in the country.

Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele [too-will-uh] ranked No. 8 behind Park City in the small community category.