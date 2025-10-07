© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch Back hospitals recognized in national rankings

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:51 PM MDT
Intermountain Health

Park City Hospital has just been ranked No. 1 in small community hospitals in a study that analyzed performance and safety at healthcare centers across the U.S.

Park City was one of three Intermountain Health hospitals that ranked first in the country in their respective categories.

Heber Community Hospital fell just out of the top 10 for best critical access hospitals in the nation.

More than a dozen Utah hospitals and healthcare centers made the national list, including University of Utah hospitals and clinics.

The U was recognized as the No. 8 comprehensive academic medical center in the country.

Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele [too-will-uh] ranked No. 8 behind Park City in the small community category.

The study by the healthcare company Vizient determined a hospital's performance with six criteria: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and variation in care.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver