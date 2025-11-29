Coalville detached garage catches fire Thanksgiving morning

The North Summit Fire District responded to a garage fire at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday. A detached garage on the 200 block of 50 N. in Coalville had caught fire sometime during the night.

Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser said the blaze could be seen for miles.

“When I actually left, because I [was] right across town from the fire, I could just see a big fireball from where I was leaving,” he said.

North Summit and Park City Fire District crews worked to contain the fire.

Upon arrival, Rowser said the two teams worked together to protect surrounding structures. There was another detached garage to the west of the engulfed building and a home to the north of it.

“Our crews immediately started to set up structure protection on those two and then moved into putting out the fire in the garage, that at that point, it was fully involved and the roof had collapsed,” Rowser said.

After about two hours, firefighters had extinguished the flames.

Rowser said the garage is a total loss. The nearby home and other garage had minor damage as well.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

