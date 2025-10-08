SB Dance performs season finale in Park City

Stephen Brown admits what initially drew him to dance was the chance to meet women. Growing up in the 1970s he noticed that even professional athletes were taking dance classes, so he gave it a shot, hoping it might help his chances of making the college soccer team.

“I started taking a dance class in college, and I just liked it,” Brown said. “I had never done anything like that. I had never participated in the arts and mainly done sports and I just took to it right away.”

After college Brown danced professionally in Utah and New York City. His career path took several detours, including studying biological sciences before he returned to dance in his 30s and launched SB Dance.

“They had opened up this new facility that was really great, called the Rose Wagner, and I was just able to make whatever I wanted to make,” he said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown has stepped away from traditional theater performances and now focuses on mobile, traveling shows.

“It is both dance and circus,” he explained. “So, it's a combination of these things. It happens on a mobile platform that's elevated off the stage. It is surrounded by a cage- like structure. It's fully produced with lights. We have live music, all this sort of technical production that you would see. It really is a theater that moves around.”

This Friday, SB Dance will be performing at the Shop Yoga Studio on Woodside Ave at 8 p.m. He says they will bring their portable dance stage, roughly the size of two dinner tables, into the building and perform on it.

Admission is free but reservations are required. You can find the link and more information online at kpcw.org.