Park City Mountain Canyons parking remains free, paid reservations return for Mountain Village

Parking will remain free at Canyons Village this season as the resort opens the phase 1 of the new parking garage.

Park City Mountain spokesperson John Kanaly said surface parking is also available in the Cab lot and the upper dirt lots in Canyons Village.

Overall, he said the resort will have about the same number of spots available as last season.

The Mountain Village side will require paid parking reservations as in previous years. Cars with at least four people park free. Vehicles with fewer passengers will pay $29 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Kanaly noted one reservation change this season. The resort will allow free parking an hour earlier for those who want to get out on their lunch break.