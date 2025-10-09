Wins across the board for Wasatch Back football teams

The Park City Miners weathered windy, rainy conditions as they pulled away for a 30-2 victory over the Timpanogos Timberwolves. Eli Warner had an 80-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter to put the Miners on the scoreboard. Second quarter interceptions by Parker Jones – who had two on the night – and Niko Morgan set up a pair of Tanner Pidwell field goals. Pidwell added another before halftime for a 16-0 lead.

Warner opened the second half with a 67-yard punt return touchdown. Josh Hofer added another in the fourth to seal the victory. The only blemish was a third quarter safety for Timpanogos.

The Miners improve to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 8. They close out the regular season next week in Vernal against the Uintah Utes on Wednesday at 7 p.m. KPCW will have the live broadcast.

The Wasatch Wasps rebounded from last week’s heartbreaker with a 13-7 win over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. Austin Wilde had two field goals and Logan Duncan added a touchdown run for the scoring. The Golden Eagles found the end zone in the third, but Wasatch’s defense held firm to secure the win.

Wasatch rounds out their Region 7 schedule on Wednesday at 7 p.m. They are now 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in 5A Region 7.

The South Summit Wildcats cruised to a 62-0 blowout win over the Judge Memorial Bulldogs. QB Ian Mair threw four first half touchdowns and Blake Osguthorpe found the end zone three times while the defense pitched a shutout.

South Summit sits at 5-4 overall and a perfect 3-0 in region play heading into their regular-season finale Wednesday at home against Providence Hall.

The North Summit Braves will face the Millard Eagles on Friday, October 10, and wrap up their regular season on October 17 against Duchesne.