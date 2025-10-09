© 2025 KPCW

Tribute screenings to honor Robert Redford’s filmmaking legacy

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:24 PM MDT
FILE - Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, left, talks with actor Robert Redford following the premiere of "All the President's Men" in Washington, on April 5, 1976.
Park City Film will showcase some of the late Robert Redford’s best work in a special tribute series screening over the next three months.

The series begins Oct. 23, with “The Sting,” a 1973 film Redford made with Paul Newman. The 1976 film “All the President’s Men,” will screen Nov. 20 and a special showing of “A River Runs Through It,” which Redford directed and released in 1992, is set for Dec. 26.

Tickets are free, but filmgoers are asked to register.

Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival, died Sept. 16 at his Utah home. He was 89.

On the Wasatch Front, the Salt Lake Film Society will honor the legendary actor and director by screening 12 films that feature some of his iconic roles.

The Remembering Redford tribute series starts Nov. 2 with “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” a 1969 collaboration with Paul Newman.

The series wraps up Nov. 27 with “The Sting.” All shows will be screened at the Broadway Centre Cinemas in Salt Lake.
