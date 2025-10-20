Registration now open for Youth Sports Alliance winter programs

Youth Sports Alliance Development Director Ashley Laakso said registration for the nonprofit’s winter sports programs is now open online for all ages and skill levels.

“Learn to ski, learn to snowboard, cross country, ski jumping, freestyle and park and pipe are some of the options,” Laakso said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 20. “There’s really something for all levels. We have beginners, but then intermediate skiers can do those more advanced programs. Last year, nearly 900 students participated in our snow programs.”

Programs for Park City School District students are on Friday afternoons, while activities for the Heber Valley are each Monday. Afterschool programs for the Weilemann School of Discovery are scheduled for Thursdays. There are also options for home-schooled students.

“We want to make sure that all of the programs are accessible to students from all different kinds of financial backgrounds,” Laakso said. “We have scholarships and we have discounts. So some of the discounts are sibling discounts, teacher discounts, first responder discounts — just to ensure that all kids can participate in our programs.”

Each winter program runs four to five weeks. The deadline to register is Nov. 30.

Laakso said they rely on hundreds of volunteers to operate. Applications to volunteer, which requires a background check, can also be found on the Youth Sports Alliance website.

The nonprofit is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year, Jans Winter Welcome, Oct. 25 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge.

The event is sold out but residents can still participate in the opportunity drawings.