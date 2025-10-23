Park City panel to discuss skills to improve adolescent mental health

Live Like Sam Executive Director Ron Jackenthal said resilience is a skill that can be taught.

“Life comes at you, and it’s not a matter of if it’s coming at you, it’s when it’s coming at you and how often and at what degree of intensity,” Jackenthal said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 23. “So for us, if we can teach kids to cope with resilience, to be resilient early in life, it will help them carry through their life.”

The nonprofit is partnering with Summit County’s Mental Wellness Alliance and Mothers Against Media Addiction to host a moderated panel at the Park City Library Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and parents, teens and educators are encouraged to attend.

One of the panelists will be Alex Becraft with We Be Well, an organization focused on improving students' well-being.

“There’s been a significant uptick in mental health issues, and it’s very complex and multifaceted, but social media is definitely something that a lot of researchers are pointing to that can really have negative impacts on adolescents’ mental health,” Becraft told KPCW.

The panel, including several psychiatrists, will discuss tips for detecting when a child is stressed, and skills to help combat challenging situations.

More information about the event can be found here.

