Road reopens after small brush fire closes in Old Town Park City

Battalion Chief Max Dosher says the Park City Fire District responded to less than 0.25-acre brush fire just before 2:15 p.m. Oct. 24.

It was on the hill above the road between Aerie Drive and the Marsac Roundabout.

“We had to go with our water lines straight up from Deer Valley Drive, over that old retaining wall,” Dosher said. “That was really our only good access point.”

Authorities stopped traffic coming down Deer Valley Drive from the Marsac roundabout while responding. One lane headed up the road toward the roundabout remained open.

Firefighters left the scene and reopened the road around 3:30 p.m.

Dosher says the small fire never threatened people or property and was contained within minutes. The cause is currently under investigation.