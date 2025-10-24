© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Road reopens after small brush fire closes in Old Town Park City

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:30 PM MDT
Firefighters work on a small brush fire on Deer Valley Drive the afternoon of Oct. 24, 2025.
Mitchell Elliott
/
KPCW
Firefighters work on a small brush fire on Deer Valley Drive the afternoon of Oct. 24, 2025.

The flare up above Deer Valley Drive did not threaten people or property, fire officials said.

Battalion Chief Max Dosher says the Park City Fire District responded to less than 0.25-acre brush fire just before 2:15 p.m. Oct. 24.

It was on the hill above the road between Aerie Drive and the Marsac Roundabout.

“We had to go with our water lines straight up from Deer Valley Drive, over that old retaining wall,” Dosher said. “That was really our only good access point.”

Authorities stopped traffic coming down Deer Valley Drive from the Marsac roundabout while responding. One lane headed up the road toward the roundabout remained open.

Firefighters left the scene and reopened the road around 3:30 p.m.

Dosher says the small fire never threatened people or property and was contained within minutes. The cause is currently under investigation.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas