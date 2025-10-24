Deer Valley proposes additional covered seating area at Silver Lake

Deer Valley Resort The temporary, winter tent will be placed next to the Silver Lake Lodge, where the red shading is.

The Park City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit at its Thursday, Oct. 23,

meeting that allows the resort to install a tent next to the lodge during the ski season.

The 1,500 square-foot tent would accommodate about 108 extra people for lunchtime dining. The spot previously served as a ski beach with lounge chairs. The resort says the beach will be relocated.