© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley proposes additional covered seating area at Silver Lake

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:17 PM MDT
The Silver Lake Lodge can be seen from the ski runs above. The temporary tent will go to the left of the lodge, where white, plastic chairs are normally placed.
Deer Valley Resort
The Silver Lake Lodge can be seen from the ski runs above. The temporary tent will go to the left of the lodge, where white, plastic chairs are normally placed.

Deer Valley Resort is looking to expand its seating at Silver Lake Lodge this winter.

The temporary, winter tent will be placed next to the Silver Lake Lodge, where the red shading is.
Deer Valley Resort
The temporary, winter tent will be placed next to the Silver Lake Lodge, where the red shading is.

The Park City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit at its Thursday, Oct. 23,

meeting that allows the resort to install a tent next to the lodge during the ski season.

The 1,500 square-foot tent would accommodate about 108 extra people for lunchtime dining. The spot previously served as a ski beach with lounge chairs. The resort says the beach will be relocated.

Park City Municipal and Deer Valley Resort are financial supporters of KCPW.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver