Avoid the landfill, compost your jack-o-lanterns after Halloween

Pumpkin composting has returned to Park City.

The Park City Community Foundation, in partnership with the Park City School District and Momentum Recycling, will offer the free compost services from Oct. 31 through Nov. 8.

Pumpkin compost bins will be available at all Park City School District schools for students and families. Recycle Utah’s center in Park City also offers pumpkin composting through its community bin during business hours.

The Park City MARC will also host a Pumpkin Smash Nov. 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. All remains from the event will be composted.

The community foundation says last year more than 19 tons of pumpkins were diverted from the landfill. That’s up from the community's 2023 number of 30,000 pounds.