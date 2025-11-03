© 2025 KPCW

Free ‘Ladies Night Out’ celebrates women’s health at all ages in Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:50 PM MST
Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health’s free fall Ladies Night Out events wrap up this week with a free information session in Park City.

Women can get information about health screenings and services they may need in every stage of life.

Women of all ages are invited to meet with women’s health providers in newborn care, behavioral health, mammography, nutrition and pediatrics.

Ladies Night Out at the Park City Hospital is Thursday, Nov. 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No RSVP is required.
