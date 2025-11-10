© 2025 KPCW

2025 Sundance film tops Critics Choice Documentary Awards

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:13 PM MST
A still from The Perfect Neighbor by Geeta Gandbhir, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
The 2025 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Documentary award-winner “The Perfect Neighbor” earned multiple honors at the 10th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Netflix acquired the documentary that examines Florida’s “stand your ground” laws in March 2025 in a roughly $5 million deal, according to Deadline.

“The Perfect Neighbor” left Sunday’s NYC event with five honors including the top Best Documentary Feature award.

The film stitches together jail, court and body camera footage to tell the story of a seemingly minor neighborhood dispute in Florida that escalated into deadly violence.

The film’s visual storytelling earned Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary and Best True Crime Documentary awards.

“The Perfect Neighbor” director, Geeta Gandbhir, received the Best Director award.

Another 2025 Sundance documentary, “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” earned the Best Music Documentary award. The film tied with the Sony Pictures film, “Becoming Led Zeppelin."

Click here to listen to KPCW's interview with Gandbhir on the Sundance Reel.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver
