Vail Resorts, Uber partner in seamless ride-to-ski service

Uber and Vail Resorts are teaming up to offer a more seamless skiing experience.

The new ski service allows riders to reserve vehicles with more cargo space up to 90 days in advance from November to March.

Park City Mountain opens Friday, Dec. 5. Epic Pass sales end Thursday. However, riders can still purchase lift tickets to any Vail Resorts location in the Uber app.

Ski Area Management magazine reports the partnership comes as Vail Resorts combats declining Epic Pass sales and tries to reach more day-ticket buyers.