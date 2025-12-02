© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vail Resorts, Uber partner in seamless ride-to-ski service

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM MST
People unloading skis and snowboards from a car.
William Perugini
/
Adobe Stock
People unloading skis and snowboards from a car.

The new “Uber Ski” service integrates ride share booking with Epic Pass and lift ticket purchases in the Uber app.

Uber and Vail Resorts are teaming up to offer a more seamless skiing experience.

The new ski service allows riders to reserve vehicles with more cargo space up to 90 days in advance from November to March.

Park City Mountain opens Friday, Dec. 5. Epic Pass sales end Thursday. However, riders can still purchase lift tickets to any Vail Resorts location in the Uber app.

Ski Area Management magazine reports the partnership comes as Vail Resorts combats declining Epic Pass sales and tries to reach more day-ticket buyers.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver