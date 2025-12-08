© 2025 KPCW

Park City Treble Makers ring in the holidays with festive concert

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:28 PM MST
The Park City Treble Makers will be performing in a number of different locations throughout December.
Park City Treble Makers
The all-women a cappella group, the Park City Treble Makers, is preparing for its annual holiday concert.

The Park City Treble Makers’ Community Christmas Concert at Park City Community Church will be packed full of holiday classics. Treble Makers singer Renee Hall said the title of this year’s show is “Merry Christmas.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Park City Treble Makers singers Renee Hall and Jennie Floor

“For years, people have been asking us to do ‘The Christmas Song,’ which is the one that starts off with ‘Chestnuts roasting on the open fire,’” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “We are doing it this year, so I'm really pleased to have that in our repertoire. We have some very traditional ones, like a combination of ‘Holy Night’ and ‘Silent Night,’ which makes it very different by combining those two.”

The 16-song concert begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. Tickets are available online and at the door. A portion of the proceeds will support the Christian Center of Park City’s food drive.

Hall says the group has 11 Wasatch Back performances lined up for December. That includes for various rotary clubs in Park City and two performances at the St. Regis Deer Valley.
