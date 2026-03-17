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Summit County DMV offices reopen after extended closures

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 17, 2026 at 2:41 PM MDT
Summit County Library, Kamas Branch
library.utah.gov
The Kamas DMV is located in the Summit County Library branch on Main Street.

The offices began sporadic closures in October 2025 with longer closures starting in January.

Summit County’s Department of Motor Vehicle offices have reopened after months of extended closures.

The Coalville and Kamas branches’ sporadic closures started back in October due to staffing challenges.

According to county treasurer Corrie Forsling, Summit County now has four employees to staff its three DMV offices.

The Coalville branch is now open Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., closing for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kamas DMV keeps the same hours Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays while the Park City office is open Monday through Friday.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver