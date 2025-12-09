© 2025 KPCW

Park City Chamber celebrates the community with free coffee

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:46 PM MST
The Park City Chamber will be pouring free coffee Wednesday, Dec. 10, for its second annual Mountainkind Morning.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The Park City Chamber will be pouring free coffee Wednesday, Dec. 10, for its second annual Mountainkind Morning.

Locals can treat themselves to free coffee Wednesday morning as part of the Park City Chamber's second annual Mountainkind Morning

Free drip coffee will be served at 15 coffee shops across Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

The chamber’s partner services director, Scott House, said everyone will get a free mug as well.

“New this year, we're doing something really cool,” he said. “We have a golden ticket. We don't know who's going to win the golden ticket, but if you find a golden ticket in your mug, you win a staycation from Park City Lodging, a spa experience from Align Spa and dinner at a Bill White restaurant of your choice.”

House said the morning is a way for the chamber to celebrate the community and thank the workforce ahead of the holidays.

“As we head into the winter season, it's really easy for us to all get  focused on the task ahead and making sure our businesses are ready and getting ready to welcome folks to town,” he said. “We feel it's important for us to all come together while we have a moment and to celebrate our community.”

Shops will be pouring coffee until 10 a.m. Opening times vary by location.
