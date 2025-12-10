Park City to begin Bonanza Flat shuttle amid winter schedule changes

The shuttle will run Fridays through Sundays from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through April 19, weather permitting.

Shuttle riders can board at Empire Canyon lodge, which is accessible via the 9 Purple bus from the Old Town Transit Center, and comes every 30 minutes.

The shuttle accommodates up to 11 riders, four fat-tire bikes, cross-country ski gear and snowshoes. Dogs are allowed with muzzles.

Park City Transit’s full winter bus routes increased service on the 1 Red, 2 Green and 3 Blue routes Dec. 7.

All three routes take skiers and riders to Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort and run every 15 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m..

The transportation department also brought back the 7 Express to Park City Mountain and 8 Express Deer Valley routes from the Richardson Flat Park and Ride lot. Express line buses run seven days a week and come every 15 to 30 minutes until 6 p.m.

Also this winter, Park City’s city-wide late night bus begins at 11:40 p.m. and takes riders from Snow Park Lodge to the Park City MARC every 30 minutes until just after 2 a.m.

In Summit County, High Valley Transit’s 109 Snowball Express began taking skiers and riders from the Ecker Hill Park and Ride to Park City Mountain with only one stop at Canyons Village Dec. 7. It runs from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Park City and High Valley Transit’s buses are free seven days a week, 365 days a year.